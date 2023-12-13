Tiffany Haddish faces serious repercussions after second DUI arrest

Tiffany Haddish vowed to ‘get some help’ after her second DUI arrest

Tiffany Haddish isn’t getting away scot-free after her second DUI arrest.

In late November, Haddish, 44, was arrested for driving under the influence for a second time in Beverly Hills – her first DUI being nearly two years ago in Georgia.

Then, around two weeks ago, the prosecutors from her Georgia arrest moved to modify Haddish’s initial bond conditions to restrict her from using drugs and alcohol in light of her arrest for driving under the influence, per People Magazine.

After a recent hearing, a Georgia judge granted the motion, per court documents obtained by Radar Online.

According to the new ruling made last week, the actress and comedian is forbidden from consuming any alcohol or illegal drugs, including CBD.

Moreover, and she now has to comply with random drug testing.

The Girls Trip star previously resisted blood tests during her 2022 arrest, accusing the officers of an “unlawful search” and demanding that her blood tests results not be used as evidence.

At the time, officers had determined that Haddish had been smoking marijuana and had fallen asleep in her car.

Fast forward to around 5 a.m. on November 25th, Haddish was similarly found slumped over the steering wheel of her car and subsequently taken into custody.

Haddish has since expressed regret for her actions, vowing to “get some help” and reassuring that “this will never happen again,” per Page Six.