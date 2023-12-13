Ben Affleck takes Jennifer Lopez back to favourite Drive-Thru in LA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit McDonalds again

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted once again at McDonald's going by the drive-thru for a quick breakfast.



Ben and Jennifer were spotted visiting McDonald's four times in a span of two weeks in October, suggesting that Ben had acquired a fondness for the fast-food establishment.

While J-Lo usually keeps her toned dancer's body in check with a balanced diet, she has accompanied him on multiple visits to the golden arches.

This week, Ben demonstrated his unwavering affection for the well-known company by getting behind the wheel and taking his wife and himself to McDonald's.

He was sitting next to J-Lo in the front passenger seat, staring down as he placed his order at the drive-thru.

Tracy Anderson, Jennifer's trainer, told People a few years ago that Jennifer frequently restricts herself to an extremely healthful diet.

“I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she’s doing. It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food,” said Tracy.

'Everything is fresh. There’s nothing processed - just [protein powder] in a shake if we do a protein shake one day,' added the Hollywood fitness coach.