'Obviously not true': Jemima Khan on financing vloggers

Jemima Khan (left) and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. — The Times/X/@AsifAliZerdari

Rejecting the financing claims made by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Jemima Khan — British filmmaker, producer, and former prime minister Imran Khan's ex-wife — said she would only wish for peace and prosperity in Pakistan.

Zardari, in an interview with a private news channel, Zardari said: "Please fear God! This is what vloggers settled abroad are saying. Jemima is giving money to these bloggers."

Jemima termed the allegation of financing vloggers to build support for her husband and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, as "not true".

Responding to a post on X, formerly Twitter, the British socialite, said: "This is obviously not true."

Jemima added that she will only ever wish for "peace & prosperity in Pakistan".

In his interview responding to a question about the PTI returning to the parliament with a two-thirds majority, former president

He went on to add that there is a lobby supporting and financing them. This lobby, he said, had different intentions.

Zardari added that the former PTI chairman was not supportive of parliamentary democracy and wanted presidential democracy.

"He was running a cult democracy," the PPP co-chairman said.

The former president, naming Jemima's mother Lady Annabel Goldsmith, further spoke about a documentary that shares how their family made money through wars.

"They first made money through the war in Egypt by recruiting British mercenaries, who were sent there," he said.

He detailed that Pakistanis living abroad are influenced by other nations. "This is where they are misled. They have no idea about the situation here."

Zardari mentioned that these people rely on reports on polls that show PTI as a popular party.