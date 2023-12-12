Cardi B, Offset relationship timeline: Infidelity, secret marriage + more

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has weathered quite a many storms, including infidelity scandals, divorce filings, babies, and tons of speculations.

The couple was first linked together in early 2017. Cardi and Offset secretly married in the fall of the same year and went on to welcome two babies together.

The WAP rapper recently revealed she is single, after the estranged pair teased trouble in their marriage with public act of unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Take a look at their relationship timeline below.

February 2017

The rappers were spotted together for the first time as they packed on PDA at the Super Bowl.

Days later, Cardi posted an Instagram video of her and Offset from their date to the Super Bowl.

May 2017

The duo was hellbent on denying romance rumors for months leading up to the date, before stepping out together at Met Gala afterparty.

August 2017

Engagement rumors swirled after the Migos rapper filmed himself rocking a massive ring on his pinky finger, which he showcased in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The Bodak Yellow rapper shortly denied engagements in an interview with Us Weekly at the MTV Video Music Awards.

October 2017

Cardi and Set proved their love is stronger than ever when the latter got down on one knee in front of the crowd during her sold-out performance for Power 99’s Powerhouse in Philadelphia.

December 2017

Their new relationship status suffered a hitch after Offset was accused of cheating by a model named Celine Powell, who claimed to be pregnant with the rapper’s baby.

April 2018

Cardi announced her first pregnancy with Set by unveiling her baby bump on Saturday Night Live, putting rumors of relationship troubles to rest.

June 2018

The Bronx rapper took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal the rapper-duo had been secretly married since September 2017 as she went on to slam critics for shaming Cardi for having a “baby out of wedlock.”

July 2018

Cardi and Set welcomed their first child, baby girl Kulture Kiari Cephus.

December 2018

The Invasion of Privacy artist announced her split from Offset in a since-deleted Instagram video.

January 2019

The estranged pair is believed to have reconciled after Cardi returned to their home in Atlanta for the first time, reported via TMZ.

September 2020

After two ecstatic years, the Up rapper filed for divorce from Offset, only days shy of their third wedding anniversary. She also demanded the court to award her primarily legal and physical custody of their child.

October 2020

Cardi announced her reunion with her estranged husband during an Instagram Live, and withdrew her divorce case from the court.

June 2021

The New York-based rapper announced she and Offset were expecting their second child during her appearance at 2021 BET Awards performance of Migos.

September 2021

The duo celebrated new addition to their family with the arrival of a baby son Wave Set Cephus.

December 2023:

Cardi and Set spark rumors of marital woes as they unfollow each other on Instagram. The Bronx rapper also posted cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories, alluding to the split.

The rapper appeared on an Instagram Live days later to announce that she has been single “for a minute now.”