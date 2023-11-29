Eva Longoria breaks her silence on Desperate Housewives feud speculation

Eva Longoria speaks up on Desperate Housewives feud

Eva Longoria has recently broken her silence on Desperate Housewives feud speculations.



Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, Eva revealed how sexism sparked rumour around the cast’s conflict.

“I remember, even back then it was a narrative about women, because there were all these shows about men on the air, and nobody was like ‘They’re fighting!’” said the 48-year-old.

Addressing women’s treatment in Hollywood, Eva stated, “They all had such a better handle on fame, on that narrative, y’know, I’m like ‘you guys, they’re saying we’re fighting!’ and they’re like ‘yeah, well that’s just a narrative they do on women because we’re over 40 in a television show,’ and I’m like ‘yeah…’”

While talking about her show female co-stars, Eva explained, “People ask me that a lot, like, ‘were you guys really fighting?’ and I was like ‘God, I forgot that was a thing,’ it was a thing. It was a big thing!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Eva recalled Saturday Night Live, stating, “I remember when I hosted SNL, and Tina Fey, we spoofed it, where she was like ‘let’s spoof you guys fighting.’”

“And I was like ‘okay, that’d be funny.’ It was a thing, cuz if it made a skit on SNL, then you knew you were in pop culture. You’ve arrived,” continued the actress.

Eva pointed out, “We were working so hard. Anything that happened outside of the show, we were like ‘What?’ We never could come up for air to really get outside of ourselves. We were only on this set.”

“All that stuff of, ‘we’re fighting,’ even like ‘Number one show, you’re amazing,’ good and bad — it didn’t penetrate because we were working and I was exhausted,” she added.