See Beyoncé dazzle in silver at ‘Renaissance’ film premiere

Beyoncé arrived at ‘Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé’ at the eleventh hour

Beyoncé stole the show with her stunning fashion sense at the star-studded premiere of her Renaissance film.



When Beyoncé finally arrived at the much awaited Los Angeles premiere of the Renaissance concert film, her ensemble did not let down the fans.

The Cuff It singer attended the premiere on November 25 at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre, donning a body-hugging silver strapless gown that was accessorised with matching silver open-toed heels and long silver gloves.

The singer perfectly embodied the evening's dress code of "cosy opulence" with her all-metal look.

With the exception of a striking pair of silver earrings that contrasted sharply with her long, blonde hair, she wore no jewellery.

She wore a nude lip and a metallic smokey eye to keep her makeup natural.

Along with her husband, Jay-Z, and their daughters, Rumi, 6, and Blue Ivy, 11, the 42-year-old singer attended the premiere. She watched the movie with the rest of the crowd when the family entered the theatre just as the lights were going down.

On Saturday night, the chrome carpet was the epicentre for celebrities, drawing guests including Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett, and the former members of Destiny's Child.

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles, Tyler Perry, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Gabrielle Union, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey, Janelle Monáe, and other well-known people were also on the guest list.

Since the singer revealed details of the project back in October, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the "Renaissance" performance video.