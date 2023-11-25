Meghan Markle's new bombshell claims on royal family disclosed

In a bombshell revelation, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has named two members of the British royal family who she alleges made racist comments about her son, Archie.

The Duchess made the claims in a new book by royal biographer Omid Scobie, titled Endgame: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Royal Exit.

According to Scobie, Meghan wrote private letters to King Charles III in which she detailed the alleged racist remarks made by two unnamed members of the royal household.

The letters reportedly described "conversations" about Archie's skin tone and the possibility that he would be born with darker skin.

Scobie claims that Meghan identified the two individuals in her letters but has declined to publicly name them due to legal restrictions.

He added that he personally knows the identities of the two royals but has chosen not to reveal them out of respect for Meghan's privacy.

The Duchess's allegations have sent shockwaves through the British royal family and reignited the debate about racism within the institution.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the specific claims, but a spokesperson has reiterated the palace's commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The revelation of Meghan's letters comes at a sensitive time for the royal family, as it grapples with its colonial past and its ongoing efforts to modernize.

The allegations of racism are likely to further damage the institution's reputation and could lead to calls for more transparency and accountability.



