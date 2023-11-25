Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces third sexual assault lawsuit week after Cassie settlement

Diddy was accused of rape and abuse by Cassie and Joi Dickerson-Neal over the past week

Sean “Diddy” Combs has landed himself in yet another sexual assault lawsuit, marking his third over the past ten days.

In a filing obtained by the Rolling Stone, an unidentified woman claimed Combs and R&B singer Aaron Hall took turns raping her and her friend in 1990 or 1991.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, detailed that after getting “very handsy and flirtatious” with the women at an MCA Records event, Combs, 54, and Hall, 59, allegedly brought them back to Hall’s apartment, where they “offered [the women] more drinks” and took turns raping them in individual rooms.

After Combs “finished” his assault on a “shocked and traumatized” Jane Doe, Hall “barged into he room, pinned her down” and “forced” himself on her, the lawsuit detailed.

Days later, an “irate” Combs allegedly assaulted and choked Jane Doe at her home “to the point that she passed out.”

One again, Combs’ spokesperson called the “fabricated” and “bogus” accusations “nothing but a money grab,” the same statement maintained for his drugging, sex trafficking, rape, and physical abuse lawsuits filed by ex girlfriend Cassie and a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal.

“Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit,” the spokesperson added, further urging the public to be “skeptical.”

Hall is yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Notably, the lawsuits were filed at the brink of the termination of the Adult Survivors Act, expired Friday, which allows people to pursue claims against their abusers despite the statute of limitations.