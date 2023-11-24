Prince Harry, Meghan Markle welcome Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer in California?

Earl Charles Charles hints at celebrating Holiday with Harry and Meghan

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer has hinted at celebrating Holiday with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in California.

Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle Earl Spencer turned to his social media account and penned: "Happy Thanksgiving to all Americans - from Manhattan to Malibu (both of which I’ve visited in the past few weeks)."

Spencer's message has sparked speculations that he visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to spend Holiday with them, with one user reacting: "Hope you had some time in Montecito."

Harry, who's said to be enjoying close relationship with Spencers despite feud between the two families, might have welcomed Earl Spencer in his Montecito mansion during his visit to California.

As one fan wrote: "California says welcome! I'm assuming you made a stop in Montecito?"

Another thought the same, saying: "I hope you were able to spend time with your loved ones in California, and I hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday season."

King Charles III's younger son Harry also has a strong bond with his two aunts, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, as evidenced by their inclusion in Prince Archie's christening photo from 2019.