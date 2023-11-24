Ranbir Kapoor reveals secret behind ‘successful’ marriage with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt's annoying habit in a recent interview

Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his successful marital life with Alia Bhatt, admitting that relationships are hard to maintain.

The Bollywood star, who is busy promoting his highly awaited film Animal, recently appeared on a chat show named, Unstoppable with NBK.

During the conversation, the Barfi actor said that it is very important to understand your partner's personality.

He shared, "Relationships are hard. Human beings are very tough animals, very hard to understand. You have to understand the person. You have to have empathy for that person."

The actor further added that he believes marriage requires efforts in order to be successful.

Ranbir, who is known to be perfectionist in different aspects of life, also revealed his better half’s annoying habit.

"She comes out of the shower and her towel is left on the floor. I am always picking up her towel and putting it in the basket. But I think that’s what makes a marriage work," he shared.

Speaking about his daughter Raha, the actor said he always wanted to become a father of a daughter. He added, "I never thought I would experience this kind of joy in my life. I wasn’t expecting it. It has given me such joy that I am grateful to God for it."

Ranbir tied the knot with Alia on April 14, 2022 in an intimate ceremony.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Raha Kapoor, on November 6, 2022.