Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti. — APP

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan the "ladla" of the courts, saying that the facilities he receives in jail are extraordinary as compared to a common prisoner or any prime minister who was imprisoned before him.



"A common citizen cannot even imagine the facilities Imran Khan is being provided in jail," the interior minister said while speaking during an exclusive interview with Independent Urdu on Thursday.

Bugti, while speaking about the May 9 events which led to the former premier's arrest, said that Khan was ordered to be taken to the Police Lines in Islamabad in a Mercedes.

The minister said that comments like "nice, good to see you" by former chief minister Umar Ata Bandial have further strengthened his arguments, stressing that there was a dire need for judicial reforms in Pakistan as "there are issues with the judiciary".

When asked about Imran Khan's appearance in the court on November 28 in the cipher case, Bugti said that he would accept the order of the court.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted in a vote of no-confidence in April last year, has been indicted in the cipher case after he was booked under the Official Secrets Act 1923. He is currently in Adiala jail.

Cases against Nawaz 'baseless'

Bugti also spoke about the legal issues faced by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying that he believes most of the cases against the former premier are "baseless".

"This is the first time in history that someone is disqualified for not taking a salary from his son," he added.

Bugti further addressed the level-playing field claims by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), saying that the PML-N is not being favoured in the upcoming elections — slated to take place on February 8 next year.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has continuously raised objections over not being provided a level-playing field for the general elections. The party has been persistently voicing concerns regarding the absence of equal opportunities to prove itself ahead of the polls.

"All the political parties are working just like everyone knows that Zaka Ashraf is PPP's ladla and candidate. Everyone has a level-playing field here and it is not appropriate to comment on Bilawal Bhutto's statement," he added.

Speaking about the security during the elections, Bugti said that the ministry has assured the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of all kinds of support.

'Those who come under disguise won't be welcomed in Pakistan'

Bugti further talked about the repatriation of the Afghan people to Afghanistan, saying that those who came to Pakistan will have to go back to their homeland considering the law and order situation.

"This country is for Pakistan and Pakistanis will live here. Foreigners who want to live here should come legally," he said, adding that those who will come to Pakistan under disguise will not be welcomed.

He added that, so far, 300,000 illegal immigrants have been sent back of which 99% are Afghans.

Afghans are fleeing Pakistan in a mass exodus after the government's deportation orders of up to 1.7 million illegal migrants. The government had given an ultimatum to the undocumented foreigners, saying they would face arrest and expulsion after November 1.

'Pakistan has lowest number of missing person cases'

Speaking about the missing persons in Balochistan, Bugti criticised the court's order to summon Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and said that "if the court summons the PM on every little matter then it is a not a proper practice."

PM Kakar has been summoned by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on November 29 to personally appear before it in a case pertaining to the missing Baloch students. The court's orders came after the government failed to recover missing students.

He also claimed that data shows that the missing number of people in Pakistan is the lowest. "This matter has become a propaganda tactic against the country. About 78% of the case has been solved," he added.

'Countries should stop providing arms to Israel'

Speaking about the ongoing invasion of Gaza by Israel, Bugti said that the war crimes by Israel have been exposed.

"Pakistan will continue to support Palestine and we condemn this cruelty," he said, adding that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) position is the same as Pakistan's.

The minister added that Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia's statement that countries should stop providing arms and ammunition to Israel.