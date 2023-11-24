Melanie Griffith looks younger than her years as she dresses for HIKE

Melanie Griffith embarked on a hike in Los Angeles

Melanie Griffith looked younger than her years as she embarked on a hike in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 66-year-old displayed incredible chicness and highlighted her toned physique in a long-sleeve black top with a mock turtleneck, paired with matching leggings.

She opted for black sneakers and a seemingly minimal makeup look as she navigated the hiking path.

The High Note actress secured her phone with a crossover strap for hands-free convenience during her walk. Griffith styled her blonde hair in a loose ponytail, with a few tendrils framing her face.

Last week, The Disaster Artist actress shared her hair transformation on Instagram, donning an outfit reminiscent of her hiking attire.

'Changing it up!' she wrote next to a couple of snaps of her new 'do.

'My extraordinary friend and hair magician @mrchrismcmillan gave me a new do! I adore him and thank him. I feel refreshed and very sassy at 66!'

Griffith is the mom of three adult children. She shares her eldest daughter Dakota Johnson, 34, and her first husband Don Johnson, to whom she was married for several months in 1976, and again from 1989 until 1996.

The Path actress was later married to Steven Bauer from 1981 until 1989, and their son Alexander, 38, was born in 1985.

She went on to marry Antonio Banderas in 1996, and they welcomed their daughter Stella, 27, that same year. The Working Girl actress received a tattoo as a tribute to the Desperado star in the 1990s, although the two went on to divorce in 2015.