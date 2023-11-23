Police rearrest Asad Qaiser in May 9 mayhem case

Former Speaker Asad Qaiser talking to media at outside Supreme Court in Islamabad on March 2, 2023. — Online/File

PESHAWAR: After getting bail in a graft case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly (NA) speaker Asad Qaiser was rearrested from inside Swabi Jail in a case pertaining to the May 9 violence case.

Charsadda police took Qaiser — a staunch supporter of PTI Chairman Imran Khan — into custody from inside Swabi Jail and shifted him to an unidentified location.

The May 9 riots were triggered almost across the country after the deposed prime minister's arrest in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

In a video message — recorded during his re-arrest — the incarcerated PTI leader urged his party workers to continue their struggle for victory in the upcoming elections.

“Neither we are afraid, nor will we backtrack.”

Claiming that if all political parties were provided a level playing field, the PTI leader said that his party would win the upcoming elections with a huge majority.

Without naming, the PTI leader accused: “They have already declared a person prime minister.”

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI and PPP have been accusing the caretaker government of giving PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif “special treatment” ahead of the upcoming elections.

Earlier, an anti-corruption court in Abbottabad granted bail to the PTI leader in a graft case relating to the procurement of medical equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi. Approving his bail plea, the judge had ordered him to submit surety bonds worth Rs80,000.

On November 3, the former NA speaker was arrested from his residence in Islamabad's Bani Gala area.

Qaiser was taken into custody by police and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) personnel for alleged corrupt practices related to the purchase of medical equipment.

According to a copy of the first information report (FIR) registered against the PTI leader available with Geo News, the PTI stalwart and four officials of the health department face allegations of misusing funds and medical equipment in the medical college.

The FIR registered on the complaint of former ACE investigation officer Hidayat Shah stated that the five suspects caused Rs16.456 million loss to the treasury by "stealing" the equipment and purchasing substandard furniture for the institution.