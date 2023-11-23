Teyana Taylor accuses estranged husband Iman Shumpert of 'cruel' treatment

Teyana Taylor reportedly filed for divorce from estranged husband Iman Shumpert in January.

The estranged pair, who announced their separation in September 2023, have been separated since the beginning of this year.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the Bare Wit Me singer accused the former NBA player of narcissistic behavior leading to emotional abuse.

Taylor and Shumpert were married for nearly a decade, and share two daughters Junie, 7, and Rue, 3.

In the documents, the singer alleged being treated “cruelly” by the retired athlete, who was insecure about her fame.

The mom of two claimed she was forced to “dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage,” noting that she even turned down work opportunities because of him.

Taylor claimed Shumpert also became annoyed when the photographers took solo pictures of her during their joint public appearances.

The constant bickering between the couple led the A Thousand and One star to begin the divorce process in 2021.

In the divorce filing, Taylor also demanded solo custody of their two kids.