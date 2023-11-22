Amber Heard's future in the DCEU hangs in balance

There are still unanswered concerns regarding Amber Heard's future as Mera in the DCEU as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom approaches release later this year. About her recent, well-publicized defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Heard has encountered criticism.

She stated throughout the trial that she thought her contract with DC had been cancelled and that her part in the sequel had been reduced.

Further doubts about more films have also been raised by Jason Momoa's recent remarks on The Tonight Show. Momoa hinted that the franchise might be revived when he said Aquaman 2 will be his final appearance as Arthur Curry.

Because of Heard and Momoa's alleged lack of chemistry, former DC head Walter Hamada supported recasting Heard. Due to accusations of domestic abuse, fans have been calling for her removal from Aquaman 2 in a long-running petition.

As DC changes the direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran, a lot of characters seem to be starting over rather than continuing from earlier editions.

According to reports, Gunn is thinking about casting new actors in classic roles like Aquaman, Batman, and Superman. Although it is anticipated that original stars like John Cena and Viola Davis will return, Heard's narrative as Mera is unconnected to their plans.

If the franchise continues after the next movie, recasting seems imminent due to reaction and the potential reinventing of the character's universe. Heard's involvement going forward is still unclear as DC finds a new creative direction.