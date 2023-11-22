Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz step out for date night in LA

A-list couple Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were spotted enjoying a romantic date night in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

The two were seen hand-in-hand as they left the upscale Italian restaurant Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.

Tatum looked dapper in a long-sleeved, crew-neck olive green shirt and black slacks. He completed his ensemble with a pair of textured olive green slip-on sneakers with thick, white soles.

Kravitz, on the other hand, opted for a more casual look, pairing a long-sleeved ivory blouse with blue jeans and a long black coat. She added a pop of color with purple shoes.

The couple looked happy and relaxed as they strolled down the street, chatting and laughing. They made their way to a nearby parking garage, where Tatum gave Kravitz a gentlemanly assist by opening the passenger door for her.

This outing comes just weeks after Tatum and Kravitz were spotted attending a Broadway show together in New York City.

The couple has been notoriously private about their relationship, but they have been making more public appearances lately.

Tatum and Kravitz first sparked romance rumors in 2021 when they were seen together on several occasions. They reportedly started dating after working together on the upcoming thriller film Pussy Island, which Kravitz is directing.

In August 2023, it was reported that Tatum and Kravitz had gotten engaged. The couple has not yet announced a wedding date.