Meghan Markle faces major setback amid crumbling Hollywood career

Meghan Markle is reportedly struggling to revive her career in Hollywood following her rift with the Royal family.



As per reports, the Duchess of Sussex lost her potential well-paid Dior contract to The Crown’s actress Meg Bellamy.

Meg, 21, who played young Kate Middleton’s role in the popular Netflix series, has been approached by the luxury brand to become the new face of Dior.

A source shared with the Closer Magazine, "They [brands] have been queuing up for Meg. She is being treated like Kate, an A-list princess."



The latest snub of the Suits alum is ironic, owing to her long-standing rift with the real Kate Middleton.

The sisters-in-law have been at odds since the wife of Prince Harry accused the future Queen of making her cry days before her wedding during 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Daily Mail recently shared that several valuable fashion brands would eager to approach the Bellamy due to her portrayal of Prince William's wife in the controversial drama.



The publication revealed, "They have been queuing up for Meg, she is playing the most famous woman in the world in a globally famous television drama, so many labels and brands want some of that.

"She is a total unknown, but she is being treated like Kate, an A-list princess," the insider further shared.