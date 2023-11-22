Punjab school students beware! You need driving licence from now on

A young boy is carrying his mother on a motorcycle in Lahore. — Online/file

LAHORE: In the wake of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of six family members due to an underage driver, the Punjab Education Department has mandated that all schools in the province require students who ride motorcycles to have a valid driver's licence.



The development comes after a teenager, Afanan, killed six family members in the Defence Phase 7 area of the provincial capital last week.

Stressing the driving licence requirement, the Punjab Education Department has said that it would not be responsible for an accident, Geo News reported.

According to The News, Afnan had clashed with the victims and threatened them before hitting their car.

The driver followed the women sitting in the car from Y Block for quite some time. Hasnain, the driver of the victims' car, sped up his vehicle multiple times so that Afnan could give up the chase, but the accused did not give up and continued harassing the family.

However, Hasnain later stopped the vehicle and scolded Afnan for his behaviour.

Hasnain's father, travelling in another car, also asked Afnan to stop harassing the women but he rammed his car into the victims' vehicle at a speed of 160km/hour near McDonald's Chowk.

After the accident, Hasnain's car flew 70 feet away from the road and all the occupants died on site. Four people came to rescue but the suspect ran away after seeing the anger of the people.

The teenager has now been taken into custody.