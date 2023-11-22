Sarah Paulson recalls what Matthew Perry once did for her

Matthew Perry was Sarah Paulson's co-star on 2006 series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip

Sarah Paulson credits the late Friends star Matthew Perry for helping her when she was in “desperate” need for a job.



During a visit to The View today, Sarah Paulson remembered the late Matthew Perry, her co-star on the 2006 NBC drama series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, as “one of the most generous people on the planet.”

Paulson recalled how Perry, a casual acquaintance at the time, helped her prepare for a crucial audition.

“I was at a particular place in my career where I needed that job very desperately,” Paulson recalled telling the View co-host Sunny Hostin, “and he, because of his friendship with Amanda Peet, who was my best friend at the time and was also on the show, they had done a movie together called The Whole Nine Yards.”

“So he asked me to meet him in the parking lot for my final audition and I got in his car and he ran the whole scene with me multiple times so I could have a leg up on the other performer. And I did get the job.”

Paulson added, “So I sort of credit him with taking that extra time and he absolutely did not need to do that.”

“He was just the kind of person that if you made him laugh or if you made him smile you felt like you had really arrived. I had the great pleasure of making him laugh a couple times and it made me feel really good. He was a wonderful guy.”

In a hot tub at his house on October 28, Perry, who was most recognized for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, was discovered dead by an assistant.