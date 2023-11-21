This Morning awkward debut: Sarah Ferguson opens up about Queen's corgis

The Duchess of York, 64, adopted two of the Queen’s corgis, Muick and Sandy,

Sarah Ferguson, who is popularly known as 'Fergie' has opened up about the Queen's corgis and attachment over a year after Her Majetys's death.

The Duchess of York, 64, adopted two of the Queen’s corgis, Muick and Sandy, after her death and they now live with her and her ex-husband Prince Andrew in their Royal Lodge home in Windsor.

As Fergie co-hosted ITV’s This Morning for the first time yesterday, she revealed that the pups are still grieving. She said: "Last year I found myself welcoming to the family two corgis in need of a home after the passing of Her Majesty The Queen… I have Muick and Sandy and five Norfolk terriers, so there are now seven [dogs] in total. Muick had his tail down to begin with and now a year later he’s only just beginning now to really enjoy himself."

Elsewhere in the show, Fergie joked about what food was on the menu for the royals at Christmas. Fellow host Dermot O’Leary asked what Christmas dinners were like when the Queen hosted at Sandringham, and she replied: "Beans on toast, Gyles over to you."

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife joined regular hosts O’Leary and Alison Hammond for the first time on Monday as she co-hosted and served as a guest editor of the show on Monday but seemingly failed to impress This Morning fans.

Ferguson was beaming with pride and showing all her confidence in an attempt to do justice with her new role as she took Holly Willoughby's seat in the hit show, but viewers didn't hold back to share their thoughts on her presenting style.

Social media users could not stop reacting to Ferguson's hosting stint on This Morning, with one writing: "God it's painful to watch. Actually painful."

Some wrote: "Really hoping that Sarah is only a very temporary host #thismorning."

Few others expressed their anger as they described it as "car crash TV" and "probably the worst episode I've seen in ages".