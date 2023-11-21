Brad Pitt’s son reveals shocking details about actor being a ‘terrible’ father

Angelina Jolie's son calls Brad Pitt a 'terrible' father in resurfaced Instagram post

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s adopted son Pax allegedly slammed his father for terrorising his children in a resurfaced social media post.



As per Daily Mail, the 19-year-old Pax made some shocking details about Pitt in his 2020 Father’s Day note on his private Instagram account.



The above-mentioned publication claimed that the account belonged to the celebrity couple’s son which he created for his personal use.



Jolie's son shared a photo of Academy Award winner actor and wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to this world class as*****!! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person."

"You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he added.



Pax said that his father will never understand the damage he has done to his family because he is incapable of doing so.



He continued, "You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want but the truth will come to light someday."



"So Happy Father's Day, you **** awful human being," Pax sarcastically concluded his note.



For the unversed, Jolie adopted Pax from a Vietnamese orphanage in 2007 when he was just three-years-old.

A year later, Pitt also formally adopted him.