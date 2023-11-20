Police apprehend 'women gang' responsible for looting commuters

Police on Monday arrested a "woman gang" responsible for looting passengers in Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro bus service.
According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman the three-member gang was involved in committing thefts in the metro bus service.
The spokesperson further revealed that the Police have recovered a cash amount of Rs450,000 and two stolen mobile phones from their possession.
The suspects used to target the women in metro buses and were wanted by the police in several other street crimes.
Furthermore, the arrested members were identified as Maryam, Mukhtaran, and Sanam.
The gang members have confessed that they have committed dozens of robberies.
SP Rawal Faisal Saleem commended the police team for arresting the wanted gang of women operating in twin cities in buses.
The suspects will be brought to justice with concrete evidence and will be punished, he added.
Those who deprive citizens of valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law, he concluded.
Petition states IHC did not properly assess the facts in the matter
Senior lawyer terms caretaker governments "unconstitutional"; says their terms have expired
LHC order govt to use Punjab National Calamities Act, 1958 to place restrictions
SC judge terms malicious campaign against him "direct and blatant attack" on independence of judiciary
“Holding elections at the earliest is our utmost priority,” says caretaker prime minister
Former provincial minister Sardar Asif Nakai also announces joining IPP's rank