Royal Family members who are actually watching ‘The Crown’

Netflix premiered the first part of the sixth and final season of The Crown on Thursday and some members of the royal family may be indulging in the drama.



While Editor At Large, New York Post, Sara Nathan, criticised the show for the portrayal of the late Queen Elizabeth in the show, she also revealed the royals who will be potentially watching or have watched the show.

“Intriguingly, I’m told by a good source that Queen Camilla is one of the only royals to watch The Crown,” she wrote in Page Six, adding “early episodes at least.”

She continued, “While Kate Middleton, who will be portrayed in this final season, is believed to have watched with her mother, Carole Middleton.”

This final season is split into two parts, with four episodes having just debuted and another six streaming on December 14.

Previously, King Charles also hinted that he might have seen the show. At the state opening of the Scottish Parliament last year, the then-Prince of Wales apparently said, “Hello, nice to meet you all. I’m nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix.”

However, as for Charles’ estranged son, Prince Harry, he is unlikely to tune into the new episode.

PR expert Mayah Riaz told The Mirror, the Duke of Sussex will “not watch the new series” because “it is not a reflection of what he went through. He has spoken about how upsetting that period was for him.”