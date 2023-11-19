Love, Lies and Records costars Ashley Jensen, Kenny Doughty tie the knot

Ashley Jensen and Kenny Doughty met on the set of their BBC drama in 2017

Ashley Jensen has remarried six years after her husband passed away of suicide.

The 54-year-old actress, who is currently starring as DI Ruth Calder in BBC drama Shetland, tied the knot with her long-time beau Kenny Doughty.

The twosome exchanged their wedding vows before close family and friends in a “super fun” and emotional ceremony at historic Priston Mill near Bath.

The Afterlife alum looked radiant in an off-white gown with floral embroidery, which she paired with coral platform heels and her million-dollar smile.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a friend of Ashley gushed, “She looked just so, so happy.”

They continued: “She was smiling and laughing, it was simply idyllic. There appeared to be so much love in that room.”

Jensen and Doughty first met on the set of their 2017 BBC drama Love, Lies and Records and have been inseparable since.

The actress was previously married to EastEnders actor Terence Beesley for 10 years, together for 18, before he took his own life at their home in Somerset in 2017. The former couple were parents to son Francis, now 14, together.

Meanwhile, Doughty was married to British actress Caroline Carver for 11 years before their divorce in the same year.