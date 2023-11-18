Immersive films to 'watch out' for this November!

List of epic flicks that are guaranteed to make your November memorable.

Summer is over as we're officially gearing toward the first Winter season Friday. From here onward, audiences are promised at least one spectacular production per week, and there's nothing better than listing some great November treats for cinema lovers.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (In Theaters)

This instalment of The Hunger Games comes five years after the end of the initial round. It follows a teenager named Coriolanus Snow, who tries reconstructing the Capitol after a crushing war destroys the city and strikingly hurts his family's name in the 10th annual Hunger Games.



Thanksgiving (In Theaters)

Thanksgiving was actually released as a fake trailer for Eli Roth's 2007 horror movie Grindhouse that was marketed with other movies, like Shotgun and Machete, which were non-existent at the time, making it a film that featured upcoming works.



Thanksgiving comes in the list of those productions and is yet addition to the horror genre that took over fifteen years in creation. Fans say that Roth's entire career has been building up to this film.

Next Goal Wins (In Theaters)

Taika Waititi's latest marvel in the world of movies is based on the American Samoa soccer team. The group had not won even a single game until dishonored coach Thomas Rangen stepped in as their new mentor.



Trolls Band Together (In Theaters)

Hollywood never forgets the kids back at home. Floyd is kidnapped, so Poppy and Branch begin a journey to rescue him for reuniting their love.



Fallen Laves (In Theaters)

Finally, there's a snuggle worthy movie for adults! Watch two souls who try to understand the realities of life outside of the boundaries of their love.



Goosebumps (In Theaters)

Goosebumps has been many children's favorite read by R.L. Stine. The books showcase a group of five high schoolers who strive together to save their town. Along the way, they learn some spooky secrets.



BONUS ROUND (21st November)

There are three awesome flicks coming out on November 21, 2023!

These are:

1. Leo

2. Do Not Disturb

3. Pig Killer

Each diving into a unique world and genre.

