Friday November 17, 2023
Trevor Noah's Netflix special explore hilarious side of modern life

Trevor Noah’s ‘I Wish You Would’ will premiere on December 19

By Christina Harrold
November 17, 2023
Comedian Trevor Noah is back with a new stand-up special, I Wish You Would. The special will premiere on Netflix on December 19, 2023.

Noah's last Netflix special, "Son of Patricia," was released in 2018. In the show, Noah will share his thoughts on a variety of topics, including his love for curry, his struggles with modern communication, and his continuing quest to learn German.

I Wish You Would was filmed at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and is directed by David Paul Meyer, Noah's colleague on The Daily Show. Noah is an executive producer of the special alongside Bob Bain, Norm Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt, and Sanaz Yamin of Day Zero Productions.

Noah is an Emmy Award-winning comedian who has hosted The Daily Show since 2015. He has also written several books, including the bestsellers Born a Crime and "Its Trevor Noah: Good News, Everybody!"

I Wish You Would is sure to be another hilarious special from one of the most popular comedians in the world. Fans of Noah's work will not want to miss it.

Additionally:

  • It was filmed in front of a live audience at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
  • Noah's material covers a wide range of topics, from his personal life to current events.
  • The special is directed by David Paul Meyer, who has also directed several of Noah's previous specials.
  • I Wish You Would is Noah's third Netflix special. His first two specials, Afraid of the Dark and Son of Patricia, were both critical and commercial successes.