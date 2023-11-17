Billie Eilish details her struggles to embrace womanhood: 'It's hard'

Billie Eilish says she feels grateful to be a woman at Power of Women gala

Billie Eilish left the audience in tears as she delivered a heart warming speech about her struggles of embracing womanhood in a judgemental society at Variety's Power of Women gala, which took place in Los Angeles on Thursday.



The Lovely singer came up on the stage after Ariana Greenblatt, a young artist from the movie Barbie, called Billie a role model for young girls.



The Grammy Award winner embraced Ariana and said, "I was so young and I’m still young but coming up and being 15 [referring to Barbie actress' age]. It’s really f****** me up a little bit to think about."



Later on, the songstress admitted that it’s really hard to be a woman out here. She said she has never felt truly like a woman. Billie added, "I’ve spent a lot of my life not feeling like I fit in to being a woman..."

She continued, "This sounds kind of f***** up but I have a lot of internalized misogyny inside of me and I find it coming out in places I don’t want it to."

However, at the event which was attended by several empowered women, Billie affirmed she feels very grateful to be a woman right now.

"I feel very proud, and I feel very honoured to be here," the 21-year-old shared.