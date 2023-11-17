Billie Eilish details her struggles to embrace womanhood: 'It's hard'

Billie Eilish left the audience in tears as she delivered a heart warming speech about her struggles of embracing womanhood in a judgemental society at Variety's Power of Women gala, which took place in Los Angeles on Thursday.
The Lovely singer came up on the stage after Ariana Greenblatt, a young artist from the movie Barbie, called Billie a role model for young girls.
The Grammy Award winner embraced Ariana and said, "I was so young and I’m still young but coming up and being 15 [referring to Barbie actress' age]. It’s really f****** me up a little bit to think about."
Later on, the songstress admitted that it’s really hard to be a woman out here. She said she has never felt truly like a woman. Billie added, "I’ve spent a lot of my life not feeling like I fit in to being a woman..."
She continued, "This sounds kind of f***** up but I have a lot of internalized misogyny inside of me and I find it coming out in places I don’t want it to."
However, at the event which was attended by several empowered women, Billie affirmed she feels very grateful to be a woman right now.
"I feel very proud, and I feel very honoured to be here," the 21-year-old shared.
Jessica Alba talks about hairspray and eyeshadow in her podcast interview
Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly fare much better than other royals in America
The first part of 'The Crown' Season 6 was released on Netflix on November 16
Drew Barrymore began her career as an actress when she was just a toddler and has faced many bumps on the road since...
Megyn Kelly, a renowned journalist called out Kim Kardashian for setting fake beauty standard for young girls
50 cent and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have been infamously feuding for years