Prince William, King Charles scared heal rift with Prince Harry

Prince Harry evoked a sense of perpetual distrust in the Royal Family with his constant theatrics since exiting the Firm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex certainly hurt some sentiments when they decided to call time on their royal duties back in 2020; the only problem being, they didn’t stop there.

The former royals consistently leveled attacks on the members of the Royal Family, especially the upper crust, namely, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

From detailing interaction between the two brothers word by word in his memoir, Spare, to reacting to grim text messages from the future King on camera in Netflix docu-series, the parents of Prince Archie left little to no space for trust or reconciliation for the future.

"There’s a sense of high irritation about everything they’ve done,” shared a source to the Daily Express.

"The Netflix documentary was viewed as largely anodyne and nothing much to worry about – it’s the book that, for the family, has really cemented the view that all Harry ever seems to want to do is air his unhappiness,” they explained.

“There’s not a lot of trust left to allow the family to maintain a good and open relationship. How do you speak openly without it ending up in volume two?" the insider added.