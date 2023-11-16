Euphoria producer Kevin Turen passed away after experiencing medical emergency

An official cause of death is under investigation, with no indication of drug or alcohol involvement

Producer Kevin Turen passed away following a sudden medical emergency while driving his Tesla.

The incident, which occurred on a California freeway, Sunday compelled his 10-year-old son to take control of the wheel and guide the car to safety, TMZ has reported.

Turen, 44, renowned for his contributions to Euphoria and The Idol, was driving his son home from a tennis tournament at the time.

The car was on autopilot, and the child had to steer it to the side of the freeway before calling 911. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Kevin was pronounced dead.

An official cause of death is under investigation, with no indication of drug or alcohol involvement, as confirmed by his father and friend.

Survived by his wife Evelina and sons Jack and James, Kevin's passing was acknowledged by his father, who described him as incredibly special.