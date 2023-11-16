Jason Momoa misses key wardrobe element in SNL promo

Jason Momoa isn't concerned with little minutiae as he gets ready to host Saturday Night Live once more, almost five years after taking over the NBC sketch series for the first time.



Tate McRae will make an appearance on SNL as a musical guest, joining Momoa as host for the second time. In December 2018, the Dune actor made his hosting debut, introducing Mumford & Sons' music in the season 44 episode.

In a video that was made public on Wednesday, Momoa is seen excitedly entering Studio 8H and savouring every second leading up to his second hosting gig. Cast member Ego Nwodim had to ultimately tell him that he is lacking a crucial piece of clothing after seeing him from a distance.

“We love you, but you just can’t be wearing your underwear,” says Nwodim, following a reveal that Momoa is pixilated below his waist. “This is a workplace.”

This leads a mortified Momoa to respond, “I’m sorry. When I get excited, I forget my pants.”

Nwodim then replies, “Guess I’m gonna just have to be distracted. Come on, let’s put some clothes on you.” However, the host isn’t having it.

To promote his next Warner Bros. picture Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom—the studio's last entry in the DC Extended Universe—Momoa is making a comeback to Saturday Night Live.

The newly established DC Studios will be led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, as was revealed last year. Superman: Legacy is scheduled for release in 2025.

Since the show's comeback following the conclusion of Hollywood's writers' strike, Season 49 of Saturday Night Live has been going strong.

The most recent edition was presented by Timothée Chalamet, who sang a song in his monologue honouring the recent end of the SAG-AFTRA work stoppage.