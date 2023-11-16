‘Welcome to Wrexham’ starring Ryan Reynolds renewed for season 3

FX has renewed the acclaimed docuseries Welcome to Wrexham for a third season, which is slated to premiere in Spring 2024.



The series follows the journey of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they navigate the unfamiliar world of Welsh football and attempt to revive the fortunes of Wrexham AFC, the world's third-oldest professional soccer club.

"We are thrilled to continue our journey with Rob, Ryan, and the Wrexham community for a third season of 'Welcome to Wrexham,'" said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX.

"The series has captured the hearts of viewers around the world, and we are excited to see what the future holds for the club and the town."

The first two seasons of Welcome to Wrexham have been praised for their heartwarming and humorous portrayal of the club's struggles and triumphs. The series has been nominated for six Emmys and won two Critics' Choice Television Awards.

The third season is expected to follow the club's progress as they compete in the National League, the fifth tier of English football. The series will also explore the impact that Reynolds and McElhenney's ownership has had on the town of Wrexham.

The series is produced by FX Productions in association with McElhenney's and Reynolds' Maximum Effort and Thruline Entertainment. The series is executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Nick Grad, Jon Hamm, Jeff Schaffer, and Morgan Harlow.