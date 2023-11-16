Sonam Kapoor, husband host star-studded party for David Beckham

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja hosted a star-studded welcome party for football legend David Beckham at their Mumbai residence on November,15.



Beckham, who is currently in India for a UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) program, graced the event as he donned a plain black T-shirt and matching pants.



Meanwhile, the host of the party, Sonam and her husband looked elegant in their traditional attires.



Earlier, it was reported by Pinkvilla that the gathering would be a great opportunity for the Bollywood's fashion icon to extend her relationship with David’s wife and renowned designer Victoria Beckham.



The renowned Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who attended the private dinner, shared adorable photos with Beckham on Instagram.



Karisma showered praise on the former English captain by calling him, "warm and gracious."

Several B-town A-listers including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others attended the party.

