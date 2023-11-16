Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘want their parents to meet’: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s parents may be looking for a meetup after their star kids have started getting “serious” in their relationship.
“Taylor and Travis have met each other’s parents so it only makes sense that they’d want their parents to meet each other as things between them are getting really serious,” a source reports, as per Us Weekly.
“Taylor and Travis both have a very close bond with their parents and it’s really important that their families blend seamlessly, as well,” the insider added.
Additionally, despite Donna Kelce, Kelce's mother, stating that she doesn't think 33-year-old Swift will attend the game because she has an Eras Tour show in Brazil the same evening, the source claimed otherwise.
“She’s trying to manage going to the game,” they noted. “It’s really important to her to be there when their parents meet.”
After going public with their romance in September, Swift and the attractive athlete have not held back while introducing one another to their respective families.
Swift is well known for developing a close relationship with the tight end's parents through her regular visits to the VIP box to support him during his NFL games.
On Wednesday's broadcast of New Heights, Travis, 34, also talked about meeting Swift's father, Scott Swift, over the weekend at the Eras Tour.
