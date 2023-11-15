Chris Appleton, estranged husband tangled in messy divorce

Chris Appleton is facing divorce after just six months of marriage

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage's short-lived marriage reportedly ended on hostile terms.

As they announced their split after a short-lived marriage, a source told US Weekly that Appleton, 40, and Gage, 28, are not on friendly terms ever since they filed for divorce.

“This is not where they wanted this to end up,” the insider told the outlet on Tuesday, further observing that their split was “not amicable.”

The source added, “It will take time for both to get to a place where they can move past this and get on with their lives.”

A second insider added that the breakup between Gage and Appleton, the latter being Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist, was the result of a combination of issues building up.

“There was not one thing that led to this decision but several factors,” the source revealed.

Appleton and Gage reportedly separated on Friday, November 10, after six months of marriage.

The news broke just one day after their wedding, which was officiated by Kim, was featured in the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Prior to their nuptials in April, the Skims founder had warned the couple to get a prenup, which they reportedly did.