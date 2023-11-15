Kourtney Kardashian wants her entire family to get therapy

Kourtney Kardashian recently welcomed her first child with Travis Barker, fourth overall

Kourtney Kardashian wants her family to take a note from her and get their mental health in order.

In Kim Kardashian’s GQ cover profile published Thursday, the oldest Kardashian sister, 44, opened up about her experience with therapy and how she’s been trying to get her family on board for years, too.

“I’ve definitely talked about it for years with my family because I really do find it so helpful,” Kourtney expressed, noting that she doesn’t want to “push it.”

“You can give them the information, but then it’s their journey,” she acknowledged.

The Poosh founder also joked that she missed the previous, catty version of herself before she started her “therapy journey” following her breakup from longtime partner Scott Disick, per the Daily Mail.

“No-feelings-b**chy Kourtney was a vibe and it was so nice not to give a f**k,” she reflected.

Meanwhile, her younger sister tried counseling before her marriage to Kanye West, but now only has a therapist that deals in child psychology to get “parenting tips and advice.”

The Skims founder further credited her friends to always come through when she feels “challenged by parenting.”

“I have the best group of friends and we talk about everything together, so that to me is therapy. I hit the lottery, the f***ing Mega Ball of friends,”