Billie Eilish regrets blonde look, ‘did not go how I wanted it’

Billie Eilish was not happy with her blonde hair.



The singer revealed that her blond moment was a bit of a disaster in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times’ Envelope magazine, noting that the platinum look “did not go how I wanted it to go.”

The 21-year-old vocalist of Ocean Eyes was first well-known for her blue hair, but she later experimented with hues ranging from purple to black and everything in between.

But in March 2021, she decided to become platinum blonde instead of green locks, stunning fans with the abrupt change from her typical rainbow-hued hair.

“At first it was fun. I was really excited for the blond era — like, Blond Billie is gonna be so cool,” she told the outlet. “But it did not go how I wanted it to go.”

“I completely had no idea who I was,” Eilish expressed. “I came up with this whole aesthetic, and I just got swallowed up into it.”

After an amazing year, the actress said that the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020 had left her feeling depressed. She was seeking to turn things around by changing up her appearance.

“2019, that period of my life when I dyed my hair green, I was completely unstoppable,” she said.

“I felt like I was on the moon. And I remember at the time being like, I’m finally happy. I’d never been happy before, and I just wanted to stay happy.”

The singer of Bad Guy looked great at the Met Gala in 2021, channelling Marilyn Monroe with her blonde hair, but she didn't stick with the look long. She dyed her hair red for a week before going brown that December.