Jermain Defoe's rumored ex, Alisha LeMay, drops cryptic post amidst new flame

Alisha LeMay's cryptic message amidst Jermain Defoe's reported romance shift.

Alisha LeMay, Jermain Defoe's rumored ex-girlfriend, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a mysterious post about 'lies' and 'overthinking.'

The former footballer has allegedly moved on to a new relationship with Paige Mallabourn-Edmondson, just weeks after fueling engagement speculations with Alisha, 31.



Alisha's Instagram post featured a snapshot of a painting with intriguing phrases like 'Cheer up, you're not dead yet,' and 'Happiness is expensive.'

The cryptic message continued with lines such as 'It's not me, it's you,' and 'If you ever leave me, I'm coming with you.'

This revelation comes hot on the heels of Jermain Defoe being photographed sharing a kiss with his reported new flame, Paige, outside a luxurious £1,200-a-night hotel near Clitheroe, Lancashire, last month.

Jermain Defoe's love life has been making headlines. Just days ago, he graced the Pride of Britain Awards arm in arm with influencer Alisha, whom he started seeing only weeks after the collapse of his marriage to wife Donna Tierney in January 2023.

Alisha, now living with the ex-Tottenham player at his Hertfordshire home since May, recently accompanied him to a wedding in Bali.

The love saga took an unexpected turn when Jermain attended the awards ceremony with Alisha, raising eyebrows as it wasn't long ago that he and Donna had a lavish £200,000 OK! Magazine wedding in June 2022.

The plot thickens as Jermain's journey with Alisha began in a digital realm, with the former footballer 'liking' her social media posts.

Their first face-to-face encounter took place in January 2021 at a charity event, where Alisha boldly asked for a signed shirt.

By July of the same year, Jermain proposed in style at a £2,500-a-night Glasgow hotel adorned with 'Marry Me' letters and rose petals.



