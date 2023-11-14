IBCC to introduce new grade system for matric, inter exams

File photo of students attempting annual exams — PPI

KARACHI: In a bid to curb race among students for obtaining maximum marks, the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) will launch a new grade system for matric and inter examinations across the country.



According to IBCC, results for the annual examinations of classes 9th and 11th will be announced under the new grading system in 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that the new grading system is a 10-point grading system (A++, A+, A, B++, B+, B, C, D, E, U) whereas the previous system was based on a 7-point grading system (A-1, A, B, C, D, E, F).

The IBCC said that the new system is aimed at curbing the race among students, parents, and institutions for obtaining maximum marks. The 10-point new grading scheme is designed to enhance the assessment and evaluation process for students.

Addressing a workshop dedicated to the implementation of the new grading scheme for Sindh examination boards today, IBCC Chairman Ghulam Ali Mallah said that they wanted to rid the students of race for marks and provide them with better education.

“The event witnesses an overwhelming response and reflects the commitment Sindh Examination Boards towards embracing progressive changes aimed at enhancing the quality of education and assessment,” Mallah added.

The Inter Boards-Coordination Commission (IBCC) organises a transformative workshop dedicated to the implementation of the new grading scheme for Sindh Examination Boards on November 14, 2023. — supplied

Speaking on the occasion, Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) Chairman Sharaf Ali Shah claimed that the new grading system would bring ease for the students and the teachers. He further said the system was in place across the world.

“With the evolving landscape of education, it is imperative to adapt our assessment systems to better serve the needs of our students,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the qualifications are not affected by this change in the grading policy as the scheme of studies is the same.