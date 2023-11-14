Netflix's Wednesday sets sail for Ireland for season 2

The highly anticipated second season of Netflix's breakout hit series Wednesday is set to embark on a new adventure, with production relocating to the picturesque landscapes of Ireland.



The eight-episode first season, which captivated audiences worldwide with its quirky charm and dark humor, was filmed in Romania. Now, the Addams Family's macabre world is poised to unfold amidst Ireland's enchanting scenery.

Production is tentatively scheduled to commence in late April, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the beloved characters.

Jenna Ortega will reprise her captivating role as the titular Wednesday Addams, navigating the supernatural world of Nevermore Academy with her signature wit and sardonic charm.

The move to Ireland is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the series, with the country's rich history and stunning landscapes providing a captivating backdrop for Wednesday's next escapades.

Fans can eagerly anticipate a captivating blend of gothic undertones and Irish folklore, further enriching the Addams Family's already captivating narrative.

The relocation to Ireland also underscores the series' global appeal and the production team's commitment to seeking out diverse and evocative settings that complement the story's unique atmosphere.

As filming commences in the Emerald Isle, anticipation for season 2 is sure to reach fever pitch among fans worldwide, eager to delve deeper into the enigmatic world of Wednesday Addams and her eccentric family.