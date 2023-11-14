Darius Jackson wipes all relationship evidence with Keke Palmer, son amid abuse case

Darius Jackson just removed all traces of his relationship with Keke Palmer - and their eight-month-old son – after denying her abuse allegations against him.
As the court ordered him to stay away from his ex-girlfriend, Palmer, and their infant son, Leodis, Jackson decided to erase all digital traces of them from his Instagram on Monday.
Prior to the weekend, just as Palmer had been granted a temporary restraining order and sole custody of Leo, Jackson’s Instagram (handle: dvulton) was brimming with photos of himself and his child.
Now, it only features three posts – two of himself, one of a yellow smiley graffiti, and none of Palmer or Leo – all of which have their comments limited.
However, his X account (previously Twitter) still remains intact as of Monday, with his last post on November 10th being a photo of him cradling Leo as he bid him a temporary farewell in the caption, writing, “I love you, son. See you soon.”
The move comes just as old posts were resurfacing that hinted at his alleged abusive behaviour from well before the abuse allegations, such as the former footballer admitting feeling violent over his son in one Instagram post.
The now-fitness trainer’s posts started resurfacing as the Nope actress accused him for physical and emotional abuse last week, submitting evidence of Jackson breaking into her home and physically attacking her on November 5th, amidst other incidents.
