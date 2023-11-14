MasterChef Australia’s Emelia Jackson reveals why she’s not on ‘Dessert Masters’

MasterChef Australia’s Emelia Jackson, popularly known as the ‘Dessert Queen’ on the show, was not part of the spinoff series Dessert Masters.

The Season 12 winner was notably missing from the new series which surprised fans of the cooking show.

The celebrated chef revealed to Yahoo Lifestyle that she was glad that to not be a part of the new show despite being invited onto it.

“I was asked to be on it and I did say yes and it was all systems go until they told me that filming was starting on my due date of my second [child],” she told the outlet.

Dessert Masters features Kirsten Tibballs, Adriano Zumbo, and her season 12 co-stars Reynold Poernomo and Jess Liemantara.

Jackson shared that the show “didn’t really explain the concept” to her but asked if she was “keen” to do it since it relates to “desserts,” telling her it’s “right up your alley.”

The cookbook author enthused, “Yep, of course, sign me up.” However, she admitted that when she “saw who was on it [she] was like, thank god I didn’t go on that, I would’ve been smashed to a pulp!”

Jackson continued, “Zumbo, Reynold, I would’ve just drowned in that crew of people. They are all the best pastry chefs in Australia and I would’ve been there like, ‘I can make a cake!’. I’m not going to beat Kirsten Tibballs, let’s be real.”

However, Jackson will “100 per cent” be watching the reality show. “I’ll be wildly jealous the entire time, but I’ll definitely watch,” she remarked. “I’ve finished having babies, they’re all done, I can come in season two.”