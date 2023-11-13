Here is the schedule of winter vacations for Sindh schools

Children walk to school in cold weather in this undated image. — AFP/File

The public and private schools in Sindh will have the winter vacations on the same dates as last year, provincial education department spokesperson said on Monday.



The government revealed the schedule for the new academic year 2024-25 after a meeting of a lower committee of the provincial steering committee, headed by Sindh Caretaker Education Minister Rana Hussain today.

Different matters discussed during the meeting include the dates for the commencement of academic years and the vacation schedule.

It was decided that the outgoing academic year's schedule will be followed for the winter and summer vacations in the province, acording to which the winter vacations will be given from December 21 to December 31.

Meanwhile, the new academic year in the public and private schools across Sindh will commence on April 15, 2024, and August 1, 2024, in the colleges.

The spox further stated that the matriculation and intermediate exams will be started from the last week of May 2024, while the results will be announced on July 31 and the second week of August, respectively.

Closure of educational institutions in smog-hit Punjab areas

In another education-related news today, the Lahore High Court ordered the government to close all schools and colleges on Saturdays in Punjab as the provincial authorities fail to curb smog.

Last week, the Punjab government had announced a public holiday on November 10 in Lahore, Gujranwala and other districts due to prevailing smog in the province, announcing the closure of all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas, gymnasiums, schools and public and private offices.

Later, the provincial government had lifted the lockdown after a heavy spell of rain in parts of Punjab on Friday which washed away the smog, subsequently improving the air quality.