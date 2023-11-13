Kate Middleton gives ‘significant’ reminder to Queen Camilla

Catherine, Princess of Wales, joined forces with Queen Camilla to send out a strong message about the monarchy as they appeared on the balcony on Remembrance Sunday.

Kate and Camilla were dressed in similar black coats, hats and they both donned pearl jewellery, which is considered appropriate for sombre events.

Body language expert, Judi James noted that the two women stood together and gave an impression of a “strong team” as Sophie Wessex was not present with them.

“Standing apart, almost at either end of the royal balcony and without Sophie present to create the usual trio of royal brides,” James told The Mirror. “Camilla and Kate presented visibly as status equals here.”

James shared that two women carried “similar poses” and their matching, wide-brimmed hats were both pitched at exactly the same angle, with this mirroring giving the impression of a strong team.”

Zooming in on a moment at the balcony, James shared that Kate gave an important signal to Camilla about the hierarchy in the family.

“There was a moment at the end of the service when both women seemed to define the way that the late Queen’s death has left them still needing small royal hierarchical reminders or cues,” she explained.

Kate appeared to have said “after you” when Camilla turned her towards the entrance. King Charles’ wife seemingly showed “gratitude” as the two women stepped elegantly inside.