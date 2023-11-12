Anushka Sharma’s visible ‘baby bump’ fuels pregnancy rumours: Watch

File Footage

Anushka Sharma, who is reportedly expecting her second child with Virat Kohli, was once again spotted flaunting her baby bump during Diwali celebrations.



In a recent viral video, the power couple made a graceful appearance at a Diwali party organised for Team India's cricketers on November 11.



The Bollywood actress exuded elegance as she donned a minimalist traditional attire.



On the other hand, the former captain of the Indian cricket team wore a green ethnic Kurta paired with plain white trousers.

However, the actress' visible baby bump grabbed all the attention, leaving fans excited for the good news.



For the past few days, several reports have been circulating on Indian media that the pair is expecting their second child.

As per Hindustan Times, they will soon share the happy news with their fans and well-wishers.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in December 11, 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy.

The couple welcomed a daughter named Vamika in January 2021.