Kate Middleton confronted Prince Harry over ‘betrayal’ hours before the Coronation

Catherine, Princess of Wales, had strong feelings about her estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry's comments regarding the royal family.

When Harry and Meghan made their damaging remarks about the royal family, Kate secretly confronted the Duke of Sussex and claimed that he had “betrayed” his family.

Just hours before the Coronation of King Charles commenced, Kate unexpectedly approached Harry, royal insiders revealed to Now to Love.

“Kate knew this would be the only time she could speak to Harry before he closed himself off from the family again,” the insider revealed. “After all, with so much going on between them, there was going to be zero chance at the actual ceremony.

Prince William’s wife “never thought in a million years” that Harry would “hurt” his own family like this.

“Harry and Kate were once so tight and she can’t forget that. It feels like she’s also lost a brother in all this mess and she wanted to ask Harry one very simple question, ‘Why did you betray us?’”

The insider continued, “She had a lot of questions about that, and she wanted Harry to give her straight answers once and for all” as she knew it may have been her “only chance to speak to Harry privately for a very long time.”