Pete Davidson teams up with WME agency for future projects

Pete Davidson has recently teamed up with the agency WME for his future projects.



According to Deadline, Davidson has been with WME agent Mike Berkowitz for years on the touring front. However, the Meet Cute actor will be represented in all areas by the agency.

The outlet reported that the Saturday Night Live alum was busy after leaving the show His Peacock series Bupkis, which was one of the streamer’s big hits this year.

It is said that the show will also have a second season.

As far as movies are concerned, Davidson was last seen in the Sony Pictures comedy Dumb Money opposite Seth Rogen and Paul Dano.

Meanwhile, the comedian and actor also made his comeback to SNL as he hosted this year’s season premiere.

Davidson was also seen in movies including Bodies Bodies Bodies and The King off Staten Island.

However, the actor will next be seen in the A24 comedy Wizards! which also features Orlando Bloom.

On the personal front, Davidson is reportedly dating Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline.

For the unversed, the actor was previously linked to Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale.