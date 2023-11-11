Olivia Rodrigo on cloud nine after six Grammy nominations

Olivia Rodrigo penned a heartfelt note for her fans after the singer secured six nominations in the prestigious 66th Grammy Awards.



Taking to Instagram, the pop singer expressed her immense gratitude for getting recognised by the recording academy for her incredible achievements in the music industry.

"6 Grammy noms today, what an incredible honour to be recognized by the recording academy in this way. Grateful is an understatement," she wrote.



Moreover, the songstress extended her warm greetings to Dan Nigro, the producer of her album Guts, as he got nominated as Producer of the Year at the Grammys.



"Huge congrats to @dan_nigro for his producer of the year nom, there’s no one more deserving!!" she added.



Olivia has been nominated in six categories for the next year’s Grammy Awards: Record of the Year for Vampire, Album of the Year for Guts, Song of the Year for Vampire, Best Pop Solo Performance for Vampire, Best Pop Vocal Album for Guts and Best Rock Song for Ballad of a Home Schooled Girl.



The 66th Annual Grammy Awards are set to be held on February 9, 2024.

