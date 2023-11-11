Darius Jackson admits feeling violent over son amid Keke Palmer abuse, custody case

Darius Jackson recently joked about feeling extremely violent when apart from his infant son with ex Keke Palmer as she hits him with abuse allegations and wins temporary custody.

In late September, Jackson posted a series of pictures and videos of him at the airport with his 8-month-old son, Leodis, to his Instagram, captioned “We attached the last slide is how I feel when we apart.”

The final slide was an iconic scene from Amazon Prime’s superhero series, The Boys, in which Antony Starr’s Homelander demands some agents to tell him where his son is, killing them with his laser beam eyes upon their non-cooperation.

Social media users dug out the post and resurfaced it on X (previously Twitter) on Thursday, just a few hours after news of Keke’s allegations against Jackson broke.

“I thought this post was very sinister from Darius Jackson a month ago,” user Ashlee Ray wrote, adding that she wants to “fight” the accused.

The resurfaced videos came just a little over a month before the Nope actress filed for a temporary restraining order against and sole custody for Leo, the latter of which she has been temporarily granted with no visitation rights for Jackson, according to multiple media outlets.