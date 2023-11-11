Khloe Kardashian pens sweet birthday wish for Corey Gamble

Khloe Kardashian dedicated a sweet birthday post to her mother Kris Jenner’s partner Corey Gamble.

Taking to Instagram, Khloe shared some love-filled photos comprising of memorable moments spent with Corey.

"Happy birthday to Mr Good Vibes, the silk man himself. Silk sonic has nothing on you. You are the king of silk, vintage wine, watches, jewels, goblets (and so much more)," the mother-of-two wrote.

Khloe praised Corey for being a great talent manager, saying, "You are the one who knows everyone. I swear you have more contacts than a phone book."



At the end of her note, the reality TV star extended her heartfelt blessings to Corey on the auspicious occasion of his birthday.

"You always bring the vibes! I hope today you feel all the love and all the great vibes coming your way! Love and blessings Corey," she concluded.

Kim Kardashian also took to her Instagram account to appreciate Corey's sincere efforts to be always there for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The founder of Skims shared a photo with Kris's love interest and wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to @coreygmable. I love you and appreciate all that you do for us."