Oasis’ Noel Gallagher finalises divorce with Sara MacDonald with big payout

Former Oasis musician, Noel Gallagher and his estranged wife Sara MacDonald finalised their divorce nearly a year after they announced their split.

According to The Sun, sources revealed that MacDonald received a big payout from their settlement alongside their £8 million mansion in Hampshire.

MacDonald is expected to get a £20 million payout, while Gallagher, who is worth around £80 million, is expected to hand over the mansion to her.

“Sara stayed in the house after they split and Noel moved out,” the insider revealed. “She’s expected to stay there.”

The exes, who share sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12, were reportedly only communicating through their lawyers towards the end in their bitter split. However, they have been “determined to retain great relationships with their kids.”

“They’ve deliberately done things quietly and behind closed doors, avoiding any sort of public battle, and they’ve got the resources to do that,” the source shared. “But it’ll be a huge relief to both of them to finally have a deal agreed.”

The insider continued, “But they both seemed to want to celebrate afterwards so it seems as though both sides are happy enough.”